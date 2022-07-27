Commodities

Wizz Air Q1 operating loss expands to 285 mln euros

Contributor
Paul Sandle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Low-cost airline Wizz Air said its first-quarter operating loss had jumped to 285 million euros ($288.71 million) from 109 million euros the year before, as it was hit by higher fuel costs, disruption at airports and some lingering COVID-19 restrictions.

Add CEO comments

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Low-cost airline Wizz Air WIZZ.L said its first-quarter operating loss had jumped to 285 million euros ($288.71 million) from 109 million euros the year before, as it was hit by higher fuel costs, disruption at airports and some lingering COVID-19 restrictions.

The London-listed airline said it expected to deliver a material operating profit as revenue and pricing momentum continued to improve, and it said levels of disruption at airports had started to normalise.

Chief Executive Jozsef Varadi said the airline expected to fly around 30% higher capacity, measured in available seat kilometres (ASK), in the summer compared to pre-pandemic levels, with net total fares and loads continuing to rise month-on-moth.

He said he expected revenue per available seat kilometre in the second quarter to improve 10% versus the same quarter three years ago.

"We are encouragingly starting to see normalization of operational disruption levels as we have lowered utilization by circa 5% for the summer versus F20," he said.

($1 = 0.9872 euros)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton and Louise Heavens)

((kate.holton@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 207 542 8560; Reuters Messaging: kate.holton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

The Market Has Shifted out of the Value

Jul 14, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular