Wizz Air Q1 operating loss expands to 285 mln euros

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Budget airline Wizz Air WIZZ.L said its first-quarter operating loss had jumped to 285 million euros from 109 million euros the year before, as the group was hit by higher costs.

The airline said it expected to deliver a material operating profit as revenue and pricing momentum continue to improve, and said levels of disruption at airports had started to normalise.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

