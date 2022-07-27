Commodities

Wizz Air Q1 operating loss expands to 285 mln euros

Paul Sandle Reuters
Budget airline Wizz Air said its first-quarter operating loss had jumped to 285 million euros from 109 million euros the year before, as the group was hit by higher costs.

The airline said it expected to deliver a material operating profit as revenue and pricing momentum continue to improve, and said levels of disruption at airports had started to normalise.

