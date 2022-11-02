Commodities

Wizz Air posts strong summer recovery

November 02, 2022 — 03:19 am EDT

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Budget airline Wizz Air WIZZ.L posted a first-half operating loss of 63.8 million euros ($63.0 million) on Wednesday, after a disruption-hit first quarter was offset by a strong summer recovery.

