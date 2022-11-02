Wizz Air posts strong summer recovery

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Budget airline Wizz Air WIZZ.L posted a first-half operating loss of 63.8 million euros ($63.0 million) on Wednesday, after a disruption-hit first quarter was offset by a strong summer recovery.

($1 = 1.0122 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.