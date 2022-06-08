Commodities

Wizz Air posts bigger annual loss, tackling staff shortages

Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

European budget airline Wizz Air on Wednesday reported a wider annual loss on soaring fuel costs and said it was deploying extra resources to minimize disruptions from staff shortages and supply-chain snags.

The London-listed airline reported a loss of 642.5 million euros ($686.58 million) for the year ended March 31, compared with a loss of 576 million euros reported a year earlier. It had forecast losses of between 632 million euros and 652 million euros.

($1 = 0.9358 euros)

