Wizz Air posts $289 mln quarterly operating loss

Eva Mathews Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Hungarian budget airline Wizz Air on Monday reported an operating loss of 285 million euros ($288.99 million) in the first quarter and said it expects a material operational profit in the current quarter on strong summer demand.

($1 = 0.9862 euros)

