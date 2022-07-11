Wizz Air posts $289 mln quarterly operating loss

July 11 (Reuters) - Hungarian budget airline Wizz Air WIZZ.L on Monday reported an operating loss of 285 million euros ($288.99 million) in the first quarter and said it expects a material operational profit in the current quarter on strong summer demand.

($1 = 0.9862 euros)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.