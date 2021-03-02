Commodities

Wizz Air passenger numbers slump 87% in February

Sarah Young Reuters
Passenger numbers at Wizz Air plunged 87% in February compared to the same month last year, as the pandemic's impact on travel worsened again.

In February, Wizz carried 383,000 people, dropping from January's tally of 574,000, and slumping from the more than 3 million people it was carrying per month before COVID-19 travel restrictions brought travel to a halt.

