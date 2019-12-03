Wizz Air Nov. Passengers Up 24% YoY - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L), the largest low-cost airline in Central and Eastern Europe, reported that its passenger numbers in November improved by 24 percent year-on-year to 3 million. Load factor increased by 1.6 percentage points to 92.8 percent.

For the month of November, revenue passenger kilometres were up 24.5 percent year-on-year to 4.88 billion. Available Seat Kilometres were up 21.9 percent to 5.25 billion.

At 57.2 grams, CO2 emissions in grams per passenger/km for the month of November were 3.5 percent lower than previous year.

