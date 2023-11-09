Wizz Air narrows profit for+ecast on 'difficult operating conditions'

News & Insights

Wizz Air narrows profit forecast on 'difficult operating conditions'

November 09, 2023

Written by Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters

Nov 9 (Reuters) - European budget carrier Wizz Air WIZZ.L narrowed its annual profit forecast on Thursday, citing ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty and continuing difficult operating conditions.

It also posted an operating profit of 522.9 million euros ($559.8 million) for the six months to Sept. 30, compared with a loss of 63.8 million euros a year earlier.

($1 = 0.9341 euros)

