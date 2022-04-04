Wizz Air March Booked Passengers Up 415.6% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) said, in March, it carried 2,476,105 passengers, a 416% increase compared to prior year. Load Factor was 86.2%, an increase of 23.7 percentage points. Capacity (seats) were up 273.9%.

For the month of March, traffic measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres, increased 439.8%, while capacity, measured in Available Seat Kilometres, were up 294.1%.

For the month of March, CO2 emissions in grams per passenger/km were 23.2% lower compared to last year.

Wizz Air operates a fleet of 153 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft.

