Markets

Wizz Air March Booked Passengers Up 415.6% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) said, in March, it carried 2,476,105 passengers, a 416% increase compared to prior year. Load Factor was 86.2%, an increase of 23.7 percentage points. Capacity (seats) were up 273.9%.

For the month of March, traffic measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres, increased 439.8%, while capacity, measured in Available Seat Kilometres, were up 294.1%.

For the month of March, CO2 emissions in grams per passenger/km were 23.2% lower compared to last year.

Wizz Air operates a fleet of 153 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular