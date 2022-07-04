Wizz Air June Passenger Traffic Up 179%

(RTTNews) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) reported that, in June 2022, the airline carried 4,340,115 passengers, a 179% increase from a year ago. Load factor was 86.1% for the month, up 22.1 percentage points from last year. Capacity (seats) improved 107.2% year-over-year.

The company also announced that, for the month of June, CO2 emissions in grams per passenger/km were 20.6% lower compared to same month last year, as it witnessed an improvement in load factors.

For the rolling 12 months, Wizz Air carried 36,299,924 passengers, an increase of 191.8%.

