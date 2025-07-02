Markets

Wizz Air June Passenger Traffic Up 10.8% YoY

July 02, 2025 — 02:11 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Wizz Air Holdings (WIZZ.L) issued its passenger and CO2?emission statistics for June 2025.?Wizz Air carried 5.88 million passengers during the month of June, a 10.8% increase year on year. Seat capacity increased 10.4% year on year. Load factor was 92.1%, up 0.4 ppt on last year's load factor of 91.7%.

Wizz Air said it continues to be one of the lowest emission airlines, reporting a further decline in CO2 emissions per RPK in June, down 4.6% year on year, to 51.2 grams per RPK.

WIZZ Air will release its first quarter report on July 24.

