Wizz Air Jan. Passenger Traffic Down 81.8% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) reported that it carried 573,692 passengers in the month of January, a decline of 81.8% from a year ago. Capacity (seats) were at 940,410, a decline of 73.1% year-on-year. Load Factor was 61.0%, down 29.2 percentage points.

Wizz Air reported that, for the month of January, emissions in grams per passenger/km were 35% higher than last year due to the drop in load factor, while total CO2 emissions in tonnes decreased at a slightly higher rate than capacity.

