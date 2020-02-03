Wizz Air investors to sell shares worth 500 mln stg

Commodities

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Investment funds managed by Private equity firm Indigo Partners plan to sell Wizz Air shares worth 500 million pounds ($650 million) via an accelerated bookbuilding process, the deal's bookrunner said on Monday. The Indigo shareholders own 20.6% of Wizz Air, which mainly flies to central and eastern Europe. [nRSC8110Ba] ($1 = 0.7694 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman) ((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;)) Keywords: WIZZ AIR HLDGS INVESTORS/ (URGENT)

