Wizz Air Holdings Sees Shift in Major Shareholder Voting Rights

Wizz Air Holdings (GB:WIZZ) has released an update.
Wizz Air Holdings PLC has announced a change in voting rights as The Capital Group Companies, Inc. adjusted its holdings, now holding 14.897% of voting rights. This change represents a slight decrease from their previous position. Investors and market watchers might find this adjustment indicative of shifting strategies by major shareholders.
