Wizz Air Holdings Sees Increased Stake by Coronation

Wizz Air Holdings, a non-UK issuer, recently saw a change in its voting rights as Coronation Fund Managers increased its stake to over 5%. This acquisition marks a significant shift, reflecting Coronation’s growing influence within the company. Investors in the financial markets might find this development noteworthy as it could impact Wizz Air’s strategic decisions.

