Wizz Air Holdings Reports Profit In H1; Passenger Ticket Revenue Up 49%

(RTTNews) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) reported first half profit to owners of Wizz Air of 405.1 million euros compared to a loss of 374.8 million euros, previous year. Profit per share was 3.18 euros compared to a loss of 3.63 euro.

First-half total revenue was 3.05 billion euros, an increase of 39% from previous year. Passenger ticket revenue was 1.76 billion euros, up 49%. Traffic was 33.0 million passengers compared to 26.5 million, last year.

For the second quarter, Wizz Air reported profit of 339.6 million euros, compared to a profit of 68.2 million euros, last year. In the three months to 30 September 2023, Wizz Air carried 17.7 million passengers including no-shows, a 23.9 percent increase compared to the same period in the previous year, and generated revenues of 1.82 billion euros.

Looking forward, Wizz Air narrowed fiscal 2024 net income outlook to the range of 350 million euros - 400 million euros.

The Group recorded total cash balance at 1.8 billion euros, reflecting larger selling volumes and strong cash management.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.