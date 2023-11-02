Wizz Air Holdings Oct. Booked Passengers Up 19.4% YoY - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) reported that, in October 2023, it carried 5,404,480 passengers, a 19.4% increase compared to October 2022. Load factor was 92.5%, an increase of 3.1 percentage points. Capacity, measured in seats, rose 15.4%. For the month of October, CO2 emissions were 5.0% lower than the same month last year.

For the rolling 12 months, booked passengers were up 37.2% from a year ago. Load factor was 91.2%, up 5.7 percentage points from last year. For the rolling 12 months, CO2 emissions were 8.8% lower than prior year period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.