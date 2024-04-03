Wizz Air Holdings March Booked Passengers Up 12.0% YoY - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) said, in March, it carried 4,778,980 passengers, a 12.0% increase year-on-year. Load Factor was 90.8%, down 1.3 percentage points, impacted by one-directional VFR traffic during the Easter period. Capacity, measured in seats, were up 13.6% from a year ago.

For the month of March, CO2 emissions were 51.5 grams per passenger/km, 1.3% higher than the same month last year.

Wizz Air noted that it restarted flights to Tel Aviv, Israel, with the initial re-launch of operations from six bases. Throughout April, May and June, further routes from the Wizz Air network will resume operations, the company said.

