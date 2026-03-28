Wizz Air Holdings (LSE:WIZZ) Price Target Decreased by 11.03% to 1,210.89

The average one-year price target for Wizz Air Holdings (LSE:WIZZ) has been revised to 1,210.89 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 11.03% from the prior estimate of 1,360.97 GBX dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 606.00 GBX to a high of 2,625.00 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.90% from the latest reported closing price of 884.50 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wizz Air Holdings. This is an decrease of 51 owner(s) or 98.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WIZZ is 0.03%, an increase of 92.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.75% to 35K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CRLSX - CATHOLIC RESPONSIBLE INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL EQUITY FUND Institutional Shares holds 35K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.