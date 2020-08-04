Wizz Air Holdings July Load Factor Down 35.1ppts

(RTTNews) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) reported load factor of 60.5% for the month of July 2020, a decline of 35.1ppts, compared to 95.6% reported a year ago.

For the month of July, emissions in grams per passenger/km were 42.7% higher due to the drop in load factor, while total CO2 emissions in tonnes decreased in line with capacity.

The company noted that in July 2020 it continues to grow its network and improve its customer offering with network launch of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, a national airline of the United Arab Emirates, which will start operations on 1st October 2020.

The company also announced route network expansion with a total of 26 new routes from Wizz Air's bases in Italy, Romania, Russia, Ukraine and the United Kingdom; fleet expansion with the addition of two brand new Airbus A320neo family aircraft, taking the fleet to 126 aircraft.

