Markets

Wizz Air Holdings Jan. Booked Passengers Up 73.1% YoY

February 02, 2023 — 03:14 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) reported that, in January, it carried 4,149,850 passengers, an increase of 73.1% from last year. Capacity, measured in seats, were up 60.1% from prior year. Load factor was 86.0%, an increase of 6.4 percentage points. For the month of January, CO2 emissions were 51.2 grams per passenger/km, 14.5% lower compared to same month last year.

For the rolling 12 months, load factor was 87.0%, up 11.0 percentage points. CO2 emissions was 54.6 grams per passenger/km for the period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.