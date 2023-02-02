Wizz Air Holdings Jan. Booked Passengers Up 73.1% YoY

(RTTNews) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) reported that, in January, it carried 4,149,850 passengers, an increase of 73.1% from last year. Capacity, measured in seats, were up 60.1% from prior year. Load factor was 86.0%, an increase of 6.4 percentage points. For the month of January, CO2 emissions were 51.2 grams per passenger/km, 14.5% lower compared to same month last year.

For the rolling 12 months, load factor was 87.0%, up 11.0 percentage points. CO2 emissions was 54.6 grams per passenger/km for the period.

