Wizz Air Holdings Jan. Booked Passengers Up 318% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) said, in January 2022, it carried 2,397,000 passengers, a 318% increase from a year ago. Load factor was 79.6%, compared to 61.0%. Capacity (seats) improved 220.3% from prior year.

For the month of January, CO2 emissions in grams per passenger/km were 24.4% lower compared to same month last year. CO2 emissions were 64.4 grams per passenger/km for the rolling 12 months to 31 January 2022.

Wizz Air operates a fleet of 149 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft.

