Wizz Air FY20 Profit Climbs; Sees No Positive Development In FY21 Margin

(RTTNews) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2020 profit before tax surged 128.2 percent to 294.1 million euros from last year's 128.9 million euros. Net profit was 281.1 million euros, up from prior year's 123 million euros.

Underlying net profit for the year was 344.8 million euros, compared to 265.4 million euros a year ago.

Underlying EBITDA grew 13.1 percent to 783.4 million euros from last year's 692.4 million euros. Underlying EBITDA margin dropped 1.5 percentage points to 28.4 percent from 29.9 percent a year ago.

Total revenue increased 19.1 percent to 2.76 billion euros from last year's 2.32 billion euros. Total unit revenue improved 2.6 percent to 3.95 euro cents per available seat kilometre or ASK.

ASKs and passenger numbers grew 16 percent on 15 percent seat growth from last year.

The company noted that Stephen Jones, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Wizz Air Hungary will step down from his position with effect of June 30 due to personal reasons.

Looking ahead for the year 2021, the company said it expects to grow the number of seats by around 9 percent, despite the ongoing difficult situation related to Covid-19 pandemic. The outlook is in line with the planned growth of the fleet to 131 aircraft by March 2021.

The company added that it does not expect a positive development in terms of ASKs and profit margin, and not in a position to give guidance on net profit.

