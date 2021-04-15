Wizz Air forecasts gradual flying recovery into late summer

LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - Hungarian low cost airline Wizz Air WIZZ.L forecast that flying would only recover gradually into late summer, as the travel industry enters a second year of pandemic restrictions.

Wizz Air said that for the 12 months to the end of March 2021, it expected an underlying loss of between 475 million euros and 495 million euros. It will formally report results on June 2.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

