Wizz Air flies just below 20% of capacity in March

Hungary-based airline Wizz Air said it operated just below 20% of its capacity in March, flying 480,000 passengers to primarily European destinations, as restrictions due to COVID-19 continue to hold back travel.

Passenger numbers were down 73% in March compared to the same month last year, the time when travel started to be impacted by the pandemic.

