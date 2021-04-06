Wizz Air flies just below 20% of capacity in March

LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) - Hungary-based airline Wizz Air WIZZ.L said it operated just below 20% of its capacity in March, flying 480,000 passengers to primarily European destinations, as restrictions due to COVID-19 continue to hold back travel.

Passenger numbers were down 73% in March compared to the same month last year, the time when travel started to be impacted by the pandemic.

(Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.