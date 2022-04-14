Commodities

Wizz Air flags wider annual loss on subdued demand, high fuel costs

Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

European budget airline Wizz Air warned of a bigger annual loss of between 652 million euros and 632 million euros ($711.6 million to $689.8 million), as the sector faces weak demand and surging fuel costs due to the Ukraine crisis.

The gloomy forecast from the ultra-low cost carrier on Thursday for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 compares with 576 million euro net loss in a year earlier, when travel restrictions due to the pandemic battered the aviation sector.

($1 = 0.9163 euros)

