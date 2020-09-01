Wizz Air expects Q2 capacity at around 60% as travel restrictions tighten

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air WIZZ.L said on Tuesday it expects capacity for the second-quarter at roughly 60% in light of renewed travel restrictions in Europe and particularly in Hungary, due to a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

"Further capacity reductions remain a possibility and as a result, Wizz Air may park parts of its fleet throughout the winter season to protect its cash balance," the company said.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

