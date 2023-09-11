Wizz Air Expects 10% Capacity Reduction In H2 2024 Due To Pratt & Whitney Inspection

(RTTNews) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) on Monday said it expects a potential 10% reduction in capacity for the second half of fiscal year 2024, due to an inspection of Pratt & Whitney's turbofans.

The eastern Europe-focused airline on Monday said that it was informed by RTX that its Pratt & Whitney GTF engines will be subject to inspection intervals, resulting in engines being removed for shop visits during the remainder of 2023 and into 2024 that will likely cause some of its aircraft being grounded in this period.

Wizz Air said it is currently assessing the implications to understand the extent of the impact on its fleet with initial estimates indicating a potential capacity reduction of 10 percent for second-half of full year 2024.

The budget carrier will continue to work with Pratt & Whitney to minimize the impact on its fleet plan and costs to the business. The company also plans to seek financial compensation from Pratt & Whitney

Earlier Monday, engine maker RTX said it will book a roughly $3 billion pretax charge amid a recall for hundreds of Pratt & Whitney jet engines relating to the powder metal used to make certain parts. RTX, formerly known as Raytheon Technologies, said about 600 to 700 engines will have to be removed for inspection.

