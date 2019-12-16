World Markets

Wizz Air expands into Armenia with two new routes

Sarah Morland Reuters
Tommy Lund Reuters
Wizz Air will be expanding into Armenia with new flights from Vilnius and Vienna to Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan, the low-cost airline said on Monday.

Wizz Air said it expected to start flying the two twice-weekly routes in April 2020.

On Thursday, the Budapest-based carrier said it intended to create a subsidiary airline based in Abu Dhabi, which it expects to launch in the second half of next year.

Wizz Air follows Ryanair RYA.I, which announced four new twice-weekly routes in October, with flights from Yerevan to Milan Bergamo and Rome Ciampino expected to start in January.

“We have put a great effort in decreasing costs for airlines operating in Armenia,” Tatevik Revazian, chair of the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia, told Reuters.

