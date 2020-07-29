Wizz Air earnings down 95% in three months to June

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air posted a 95% drop underlying core earnings in the three months to 30 June 2020 as COVID-19 grounded the majority of its flights.

Wizz, one of the first airlines to restart flight operations during the pandemic, posted underlying EBITDA of 8.9 million euros in its fiscal first quarter compared to the 187.2 million euros it made in the same period last year.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Alistair Smout)

