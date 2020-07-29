Commodities

Wizz Air earnings down 95% in three months to June

Contributor
Sarah Young Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air posted a 95% drop underlying core earnings in the three months to 30 June 2020 as COVID-19 grounded the majority of its flights.

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air posted a 95% drop underlying core earnings in the three months to 30 June 2020 as COVID-19 grounded the majority of its flights.

Wizz, one of the first airlines to restart flight operations during the pandemic, posted underlying EBITDA of 8.9 million euros in its fiscal first quarter compared to the 187.2 million euros it made in the same period last year.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Alistair Smout)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Oil

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: Why Nasdaq LBMA OTC Data is a Key Resource For Metals Data

    BNP Paribas Senior Precious Metals Sales Leon Edery joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss why Nasdaq LBMA OTC Data is a key resource for metals data.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular