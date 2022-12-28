Wizz Air denies any wrongdoing after probe by Italy's antitrust

ROME, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Wizz Air WIZZ.L denied on Wednesday any wrongdoing after Italy's antitrust regulator opened an inquiry into possible price-fixing for flights in and out of Sicily by several airlines.

"We strenuously deny the allegations of any misconduct and have always acted in line with the relevant applicable legislation," Wizz Air said in an emailed statement to Reuters, adding the low-cost carrier was ready to work with the authorities and support the ongoing inquiry.

Other airlines involved in the investigation include Ryanair RYA.I and easyJet EZJ.L.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante, writing by Federico Maccioni, editing by Gavin Jones)

((Federico.maccioni@thomsonreuters.com; +39 3420768883;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.