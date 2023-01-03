Wizz Air Dec. Booked Passengers Up 58.4% YoY

(RTTNews) - European low-cost airline Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) reported that, in December, it carried 4,180,310 passengers, a 58.4% increase from a year ago. Load factor was 84.5%, up 9.1 percentage points. Capacity (seats) for the month was 4,947,470, up 41.4%.

For the month of December, CO2 emissions were 55.3 grams per passenger/km, 13.3% lower compared to same month last year.

For the rolling 12 months, booked passengers increased 110.2% from last year. Load factor was 86.7%, up 11.5 percentage points.

Wizz Air noted that it continuously operates amongst the lowest CO2 emissions per passenger/km amongst all competitor airlines, with 55.2 grams per passenger/km for the rolling 12 months to 31 December 2022.

