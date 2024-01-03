Wizz Air Dec. Booked Passengers Up 18.8% YoY

(RTTNews) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) said, in December 2023, it carried 4,964,857 passengers, an 18.8% increase compared to December 2022. Load factor was 82.1%, a decline of 2.4 percentage points from a year ago. Capacity, measured in seats, were up 22.2% from last year. For the month of December, CO2 emissions were 55.9 grams per passenger/km, up 1.1%.

For the rolling 12 months, passengers were up 32.1% from prior year. Load factor was 90.8%, an increase of 4.1 percentage points. The airline recorded 51.5 grams per passenger/km for the period.

