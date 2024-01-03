News & Insights

Markets

Wizz Air Dec. Booked Passengers Up 18.8% YoY

January 03, 2024 — 02:23 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) said, in December 2023, it carried 4,964,857 passengers, an 18.8% increase compared to December 2022. Load factor was 82.1%, a decline of 2.4 percentage points from a year ago. Capacity, measured in seats, were up 22.2% from last year. For the month of December, CO2 emissions were 55.9 grams per passenger/km, up 1.1%.

For the rolling 12 months, passengers were up 32.1% from prior year. Load factor was 90.8%, an increase of 4.1 percentage points. The airline recorded 51.5 grams per passenger/km for the period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.