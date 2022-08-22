Wizz Air CFO Jourik Hooghe to step down

Aug 22 (Reuters) - European budget carrier Wizz Air WIZZ.Lsaid on Monday its finance chief Jourik Hooghe will step down from his post to pursue opportunities outside the company.

Ian Malin, who will be joining Wizz Air on Oct. 1, will replace Hooghe as CFO.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.