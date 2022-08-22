Commodities

Wizz Air CFO Jourik Hooghe to step down

Sinchita Mitra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BERNADETT SZABO

Aug 22 (Reuters) - European budget carrier Wizz Air WIZZ.Lsaid on Monday its finance chief Jourik Hooghe will step down from his post to pursue opportunities outside the company.

Ian Malin, who will be joining Wizz Air on Oct. 1, will replace Hooghe as CFO.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Most Popular