Wizz Air CEO says demand looking strong in fourth quarter

Alexander Cornwell Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BERNADETT SZABO

Wizz Air Chief Executive Jozsef Varadi said on Thursday demand was looking "pretty strong" in the fourth quarter, with consumer demand intact amid high inflation and concerns of a global recession.

He also told Reuters that pressures on the aviation supply chain in Europe that has caused widespread industry delays and cancellations over the summer were showing signs of easing.

