Wizz Air April Booked Passengers Up 541.9% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) said it carried 3,624,322 passengers in April 2022, a 542% increase from a year ago. Capacity (seats) increased 355.7% from last year. Load Factor was 83.4%, up 24.2 percentage points.

Wizz Air recorded CO2 emissions of 61.8 grams per passenger/km for the rolling 12 months to 30 April 2022. For the month of April, CO2 emissions in grams per passenger/km were 24.7% lower compared to same month last year.

Wizz Air operates a fleet of 154 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft.

