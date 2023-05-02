Wizz Air April Booked Passengers Up 32.3%

(RTTNews) - Wizz Air Holdings (WIZZ.L) announced it carried 4,927,076 passengers in April 2023, a 32.3% increase compared to April 2022. Load factor was 90.9%, an increase of 7.5 percentage points. Capacity, measured in seats, were up 21.4% for the period.

For the month of April, CO2 emissions were 51.3 grams per passenger/km, 10.0% lower compared to same month last year.

For the rolling 12 months, passenger growth was 72.9%. Load factor was 88.4%, an increase of 9.1 percentage points. Capacity, measured in seats, were up 55.1%.

