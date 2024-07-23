Wiz Ends $23 Billion Deal Talks with Alphabet, Focuses on IPO

Israeli cybersecurity startup Wiz has ended talks with Google-parent Alphabet (GOOGL) on a reported $23 billion deal, opting instead to focus on an initial public offering (IPO). Wiz CEO Assaf Rappaport announced the decision in a memo, emphasizing the company's goal to achieve $1 billion in annual recurring revenue. The termination of the deal marks a setback for Alphabet, which has been investing heavily in its cloud infrastructure.





Alphabet (GOOG) had been in advanced talks to acquire Wiz, which provides cloud-based cybersecurity solutions powered by artificial intelligence. The potential acquisition would have been Alphabet's largest-ever deal. The fallout from this decision is the second blow for Alphabet in recent M&A activities, following reports of its decision to walk away from a deal with HubSpot (HUBS).





Rappaport highlighted that saying no to such a significant offer was challenging but emphasized confidence in Wiz’s long-term strategy and the exceptional capabilities of its team. The company will now accelerate its plans for an IPO, leveraging the momentum built from its recent private funding round, which valued Wiz at $12 billion.The decision to call off the deal will force Alphabet to reconsider its strategy in the highly competitive cybersecurity market. This development comes after Alphabet's acquisition of Mandiant for $5.4 billion in 2022, indicating its strong interest in bolstering its cybersecurity offerings. Investors will closely watch Alphabet’s next moves as it continues to compete with other tech giants in securing digital infrastructure.

