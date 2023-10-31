Wiz Co Participacoes e Corretagem de Seguros S.A (BVMF:WIZC3) Price Target Decreased by 10.61% to 10.03

The average one-year price target for Wiz Co Participacoes e Corretagem de Seguros S.A (BVMF:WIZC3) has been revised to 10.03 / share. This is an decrease of 10.61% from the prior estimate of 11.22 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.58 to a high of 11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 100.60% from the latest reported closing price of 5.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wiz Co Participacoes e Corretagem de Seguros S.A. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WIZC3 is 0.00%, a decrease of 0.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.43% to 3,123K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,192K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 931K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 341K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 232K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 114K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares, representing an increase of 8.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WIZC3 by 14.52% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.