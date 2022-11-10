WIX's Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Wix.com Ltd WIX reported non-GAAP earnings of 6 cents per share for third-quarter 2022 in contrast to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 7 cents per share. The company had incurred a loss of 21 cents per share in the previous-year quarter.



Total revenues increased 8% year over year to $345.8 million and beat the consensus mark of $343.2 million. On a constant-currency basis, total revenues were $350.8 million, up 10% year over year.



As of Sep 30, registered users were 238 million.

Quarter in Detail

Creative Subscriptions’ revenues (75.5% of revenues) increased 8% year over year to $261.1 million. Business Solutions’ revenues (24.5% of revenues) rose 8% to $84.7 million.

In the third quarter, Creative Subscriptions’ annualized recurring revenues were $1.07 billion, up 8% year over year.



Bookings were $352.5 million, down 6% year over year. This was due to a tough year-over-year comparison as the previous-year quarter included the company’s largest B2B booking. Creative Subscriptions’ bookings decreased 8% year over year to $269.9 million. Business Solutions’ bookings rose 2% to $82.5 million.



Region-wise, North America, Europe, Asia and others; and Latin America contributed 59%, 26%, 11% and 4% to third-quarter revenues, respectively. Revenues from North America, Europe, Asia and others; and Latin America increased 11%, 10%, 5% and 1% year over year, respectively.

Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 200 basis points (bps) to 65% driven by cost reduction plans.



Non-GAAP research and development expenses, as a percentage of revenues, were 26% compared with 25% reported in the previous-year quarter. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses were 31%, contracting 300 bps year over year.



Wix reported a non-GAAP operating loss of $3.2 million compared with a non-GAAP operating loss of $11.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sep 30, Wix's cash and cash equivalents stood at $1.5 billion.



As of Sep 30, long-term debt was reported at $566 million compared with $565 million as of Jun 30.



Cash flow provided from operations amounted to $0.3 million in the third quarter compared with cash flow from operations of $2.7 million in the previous quarter.



Capital expenditures totaled $22.9 million in the reported quarter. Free cash outflow was $22.6 million.

Guidance

For fourth-quarter 2022, revenues are expected to be between $349 million and $354 million, suggesting 5-6% growth from the prior-year quarter's reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $350.3 million.



For the current quarter, Wix expects to generate non-GAAP operating income and free cash flow (excluding HQ capital expenditure) to “meaningfully ramp up “to $47-$50 million.

Owing to stronger-than-expected unfavorable forex impact, the company now expects 2022 revenues to grow 9% compared with the earlier guided range of 8% to 10% year over year.



For 2022, Wix expects free cash flow (excluding HQ capital expenditure) to be 2% of revenues within the earlier guided range of 2-3% of revenues.

