Wix.com (WIX) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Wix.com (WIX) ended the recent trading session at $173.60, demonstrating a -4.33% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.5%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.5%.

Shares of the cloud-based web development company witnessed a gain of 33.06% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 8.21%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.74%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Wix.com in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.45, down 3.33% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $502.17 million, reflecting a 12.93% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.68 per share and revenue of $1.99 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.54% and +12.95%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Wixcom. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Wix.com presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Wix.com is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.16. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.7, so one might conclude that Wix.com is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that WIX has a PEG ratio of 1.32. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Computers - IT Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.06.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, finds itself in the bottom 42% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.