Wix.com (WIX) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Wix.com (WIX) closed the latest trading day at $167.93, indicating a -0.98% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.21%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.52%.

The cloud-based web development company's shares have seen an increase of 2.24% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.7%.

The upcoming earnings release of Wix.com will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 21, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Wix.com to post earnings of $1.66 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 28.68%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $472 million, up 12.44% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $7.53 per share and a revenue of $1.98 billion, demonstrating changes of +17.84% and +12.45%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Wix.com. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.47% lower. Currently, Wix.com is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Wix.com is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.52. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.85.

It's also important to note that WIX currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.14. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. WIX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

