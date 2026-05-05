Wix.com (WIX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Wix.com (WIX) was down 4.43% at $77.03. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud-based web development company had lost 5.35% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 17.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.47%.

The upcoming earnings release of Wix.com will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 13, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.21, down 21.94% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $543.79 million, up 14.81% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.36 per share and revenue of $2.29 billion, indicating changes of -13.11% and +14.8%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wix.com should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 12.75% increase. At present, Wix.com boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Wix.com is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.53. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.66, which means Wix.com is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that WIX has a PEG ratio of 0.6 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. WIX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 81, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.