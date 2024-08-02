Wix.com (WIX) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Wix.com (WIX) reached $147.43, with a -0.34% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.84% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.51%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.43%.

The cloud-based web development company's stock has dropped by 5.23% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.83% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 0.43%.

The upcoming earnings release of Wix.com will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 7, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.32, showcasing a 4.76% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $433.61 million, reflecting a 11.19% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.46 per share and a revenue of $1.75 billion, representing changes of +24.37% and +12.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wix.com should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Wix.com presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Wix.com has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.07 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.46.

It is also worth noting that WIX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.22. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Computers - IT Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.48 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

