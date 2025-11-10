Wix.com (WIX) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Wix.com (WIX) closed at $131.35, marking a -3.37% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.54%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.81%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the cloud-based web development company had gained 1.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.29%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Wix.com in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 19, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Wix.com to post earnings of $1.45 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 3.33%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $502.65 million, reflecting a 13.04% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.74 per share and revenue of $1.99 billion, which would represent changes of +5.48% and +13.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Wixcom. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Wix.com boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Wix.com is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.17. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 17.11.

Also, we should mention that WIX has a PEG ratio of 0.98. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Computers - IT Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.96.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, positioning it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.