Wix.com (WIX) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Wix.com (WIX) was down 1.42% at $152.37. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.07% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%.

The cloud-based web development company's stock has dropped by 3.25% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.71%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Wix.com in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 6, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.75, up 4.79% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $487.58 million, up 11.89% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.13 per share and revenue of $1.98 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.58% and +12.7%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wixcom. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Wix.com possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Wix.com is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.68. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 20.

Meanwhile, WIX's PEG ratio is currently 1.05. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Computers - IT Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.96 as of yesterday's close.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.