Wix.com (WIX) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Wix.com (WIX) reported revenue of $444.67 million, up 12.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.50, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $443.64 million, representing a surprise of +0.23%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.44.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Wix.com performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Bookings : $449.78 million versus $447.37 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $449.78 million versus $447.37 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Creative Subscriptions ARR : $1.31 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.30 billion.

: $1.31 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.30 billion. Total Bookings - Business Solutions : $123.14 million versus $124.03 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $123.14 million versus $124.03 million estimated by two analysts on average. Total Bookings - Creative Subscription : $326.64 million compared to the $324.82 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $326.64 million compared to the $324.82 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Business Solutions : $125.85 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $122.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.9%.

: $125.85 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $122.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.9%. Revenues- Creative Subscription : $318.83 million compared to the $320.47 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.7% year over year.

: $318.83 million compared to the $320.47 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.7% year over year. Non-GAAP Gross Profit- Business Solutions : $38.41 million compared to the $37.05 million average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $38.41 million compared to the $37.05 million average estimate based on seven analysts. Non-GAAP Gross Profit- Creative Subscriptions: $268.48 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $268.58 million.

Shares of Wix.com have returned +10.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

