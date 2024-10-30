Wix.com (WIX) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Wix.com (WIX) closed at $167.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.01% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.56%.

The cloud-based web development company's shares have seen an increase of 7.68% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.83%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Wix.com in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.44, indicating a 30.91% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $443.27 million, indicating a 12.55% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.85 per share and revenue of $1.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of +33.26% and +12.37%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Wix.com. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Wix.com possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Wix.com is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 29. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 28.66 of its industry.

One should further note that WIX currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.29. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. WIX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, finds itself in the top 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.