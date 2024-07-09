Wix.com (WIX) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Wix.com (WIX) closed at $156.79, marking a +0.81% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.07% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud-based web development company had lost 7.88% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.34% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Wix.com in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Wix.com to post earnings of $1.32 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.76%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $433.67 million, indicating a 11.2% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.46 per share and a revenue of $1.75 billion, indicating changes of +24.37% and +12.24%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Wix.com. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Wix.com currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Wix.com's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 28.46. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.28.

We can additionally observe that WIX currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.28. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Computers - IT Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.05 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, finds itself in the top 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.