Wix.com (WIX) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Wix.com (WIX) ending at $230.78, denoting a +1.48% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.03%.

Shares of the cloud-based web development company witnessed a loss of 3.79% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 1.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Wix.com in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 19, 2025. On that day, Wix.com is projected to report earnings of $1.61 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 31.97%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $461.34 million, indicating a 14.26% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Wix.com. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.89% increase. Wix.com currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Wix.com is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.1. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 29.8 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that WIX has a PEG ratio of 1.26. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Computers - IT Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.65 as of yesterday's close.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, finds itself in the top 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

